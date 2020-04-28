Missoula County expands virus testing criteria

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County has expanded the list of symptoms that qualify a resident for COVID-19 testing.

Previously, the Missoula City-County Health Department had tested people with either a fever, cough or shortness of breath for COVID-19. But during her daily briefing, Incident Commander Cindy Farr said that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had expanded its list of symptoms, and the county is following suit.

“In addition to cough, fever and difficulty breathing, we’ve also added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell,” she said. “I want to encourage every Missoula County resident or Missoula health care worker or first responder who’s having any of those symptoms to call 406-258-INFO,” or 406-258-4636, to arrange a test.

Drive-through testing is being conducted on weekdays at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Testing is free and does not require a prescription, but does require an appointment.

As of early afternoon Tuesday, Missoula County had 41 cumulative cases of COVID-19, 31 recoveries and one death. Farr said that as of Sunday night, 1,760 tests had been performed in Missoula County.

