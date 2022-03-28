Missoula County experiencing fewest active COVID cases since July 2021

Missoula County reported no new cases of COVID on Monday and now has 48 active reports — the least amount of active cases in the county since July 2021.

Over a quarter of the active cases are among residents between the ages of 30-39. Residents between the ages of 40-49 account for 18.75% of active cases at this time.

No new deaths due to COVID-related illness have been reported since late February, according to county data. There have been a total 201 COVID-related deaths among residents.

There are two county residents who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-related illness. There are no non-county residents currently hospitalized in Missoula, according to the health department.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate and incident rate are continuing to decline following the latest surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, which peaked in Missoula County in early February at 3,647 active cases.

The incident rate for the county is currently at an average of three new daily cases per 100,000 people. At this time the county is experiencing “community spread,” as the incident rate is between 1-9 cases.

Two weeks ago, the county incident rate was at 11 and Missoula County was experiencing “accelerated spread.”

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate is at 3.78%, according to county data.

COVID in schools

There were no new cases of COVID reported among University of Montana students and staff on Monday. No new cases have been reported over the weekend in nearly eight weeks.

There is only one active case associated with the university, down from four last Monday, according to county data.

Missoula County Public Schools reported only one new case of COVID during the week of March 12-18. The one case was recorded at Paxson Elementary.

During that same week there were four students that had been identified as close contacts. The week before there were 32 elementary students, five middle school students and five staff that were considered close contacts.

The district’s data summary sheet has not been updated online since March 18, the last day of school before spring break.

