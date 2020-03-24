Missoula County extends, broadens closures

The Missoula City-County Health Department has extended and broadened its mandatory closures of businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, County Health Officer Ellen Leahy extended the closure order on restaurants' and bars' seating areas, gyms, theaters, cigar bars, casinos and other recreation venues through April 15. Missoula County had initially ordered these businesses closed on Tuesday, March 17, for a period of one week. This past Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered a statewide closure of these establishments through March 27.
The Health Department's order not only extends the mandatory closure date for Missoula County. It also expands the types of businesses covered to include body art establishments, hair and cosmetic salons, and all massage services not performed by state-licensed physical therapy or chiropractic practices.
This story will be updated.
