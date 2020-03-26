Missoula County extends cryptocurrency mining zoning regulations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The regulations require all new or expanded cryptocurrency companies to purchase or build new sources of renewable energy to offset 100% of their energy demands, in addition to limiting cryptocurrency mining operations to industrial zoning districts.

The county approved extending the regulations after a public hearing during a commissioners meeting Thursday. Members of the public were able to call in, and 47 comments supporting the regulations were submitted earlier.

During the phone hearing on Thursday, a lawyer for Hyperblock commented that the commissioners' ability to impose emergency regulations should not apply to climate change and that the company "is not in any way contributing to climate change in our jurisdiction."

The only other person to comment during the call was Gary Matson of the Milltown area, who spoke in support of the regulations. Matson said he understood the comments from Hyperblock's counsel "that it is hard to conceive of the emergency situation because it's not happening immediately," but drew a parallel with the coronavirus pandemic.