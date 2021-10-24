Missoula County extends grant to help survivors of domestic violence in rural areas

Montana had the eighth-highest femicide rate in the U.S. in 2017, McGuire said.

Chief among the program's goals is to ensure survivors have access to the resources needed to leave abusive situations.

The grant aims to increase victim advocacy services in rural and isolated areas and provide civil legal services and direct emergency financial assistance. The money also targets preventing future victimization by implementing a teen dating violence prevention program among rural youth communities, namely in middle and high schools.

“It's so important that people are able to identify the signs of domestic violence and be able to know what services exist and to give that information to folks that are in that situation,” McGuire said, adding education about consent and health relationships is vital in preventing violence, too.

“It really is transformative for kids to be able to get that in school,” she said.

Training and strengthened collaboration between professionals who serve rural victims is also a component of the grant.

Rural communities face special challenges when survivors are trying to leave abusive relationships, McGuire said. Rural high school students are twice as likely to report being raped as urban students.

