Missoula County extends grant to help survivors of domestic violence in rural areas

Missoula County received approval on Thursday for the continuation of the Violence Against Women Rural Program Award.
The grant, which spreads out $950,000 over three years, aims at bolstering services and resources in rural communities for survivors of domestic violence. It comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Violence against Women program.
The award’s objectives are comprehensive — they look at specific problems in rural systems that hinder the ability of people in abusive situations to seek help, said Kelly McGuire, Missoula County’s Community Justice Department grants and contracts administrator.
“When you've been assaulted or you're really frightened of somebody, you're worried for your life,” she said. “It's really hard to understand the justice system. It's really confusing.”
Missoula has seen two domestic violence-related deaths in the last two months. One of those incidents happened outside city limits, off Mullan Road near Frenchtown and ended in Danielle Johnston losing her life. In the other, Lucille Synek died when she was allegedly run over with a truck by her partner in the WinCo parking lot.
Montana had the eighth-highest femicide rate in the U.S. in 2017, McGuire said.
Chief among the program's goals is to ensure survivors have access to the resources needed to leave abusive situations.
The grant aims to increase victim advocacy services in rural and isolated areas and provide civil legal services and direct emergency financial assistance. The money also targets preventing future victimization by implementing a teen dating violence prevention program among rural youth communities, namely in middle and high schools.
“It's so important that people are able to identify the signs of domestic violence and be able to know what services exist and to give that information to folks that are in that situation,” McGuire said, adding education about consent and health relationships is vital in preventing violence, too.
“It really is transformative for kids to be able to get that in school,” she said.
Training and strengthened collaboration between professionals who serve rural victims is also a component of the grant.
Rural communities face special challenges when survivors are trying to leave abusive relationships, McGuire said. Rural high school students are twice as likely to report being raped as urban students.
Victims consistently report barriers while trying to leave their abusers, such as limited job opportunities, insufficient child care resources, and lack of available housing in their area, McGuire said. Minimal control and independence over finances is a hurdle for many victims, too.
Services for victims in rural pockets of the state also prevent anonymity in reporting, discouraging individuals from seeking help. Lack of public transportation can also pose difficulties, making it hard to easily access police stations, courthouses and medical centers.
Special to this year’s grant will be the formation of a parenting support group in Seeley Lake, McGuire said.
McGuire has heard several stories of people experiencing domestic violence in rural communities who have suffered severe abuse, but were able to get access to the legal help and financial assistance needed to get them to safety. Without the grant, McGuire thinks those outcomes may not have been feasible.
“I think this grant absolutely saves lives,” she said.
The pandemic has left many survivors even more isolated and trapped in their homes with unsafe partners, McGuire said.
Part of the grant includes a partnership between Missoula and Mineral counties. Because Mineral County is relatively small and under-resourced, when survivors aren’t able to find services they often come to Missoula for aid, McGuire said. This support for Mineral County has been in place for over a decade.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth is looking forward to the grant’s continuation and the benefits it brings to his county.
“Our victim advocates get a lot of good training through Missoula, so we’re really looking forward to this program moving forward,” Toth said. “We’re fortunate to be close to Missoula and have this support from them.”
In September, following the death of Danielle Johnston, the Missoula County Community Justice Department sent out a news release listing resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is not uncommon in our community, and there are others in Missoula who have experienced harm in the past or are currently experiencing harm from someone,” said Shantelle Gaynor, director of the Community Justice Department. “If you are in danger, there are people who can help. You are not alone. You are a loved member of this community who deserves to be treated with care and respect. No one deserves abuse.”
The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.
The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.