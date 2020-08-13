Missoula County eyes 2% property tax increase in budget; focus on environment, justice

The public is encouraged to review budget documents, which are posted online at http://missoula.co/budgets . In addition to commenting during public meetings, residents can comment by leaving the commissioners a voicemail at 406-258-4877, emailing bcc@missoulacounty.us or mailing comments to the Commissioners’ Office, 200 W. Broadway St. Missoula, MT 59802.

Commissioners will hold a virtual public hearing on the final budget at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. They will consider any additional public comment before voting to adopt the final budget at an administrative public meeting later that month.

"We had to be as frugal as possible while also recognizing we're in the midst of a global pandemic," said county Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. "We recognize we need to set ourselves up for success but also invest and prepare for economic recovery. There's a balance there and it's not been lost on us that this is a difficult time we are all living through. Nonetheless, we need to be responsive to the community."