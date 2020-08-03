Missoula County Fairground holds 4-H judging

“We improvise and learn every day, because we learn something from the previous show that we can do better,” Ayers said. “And the parents have been fantastic, the kids have been fantastic.”

To combat significant crowds, organizers decided to judge one species per day — with the exception of Monday, where the building was split, half rabbits and half poultry. Entrances were marked as exit-only or entrance-only, and floor markers indicated six-foot distances. Mask mandates were enforced.

Missoula Community Access Television (MCAT) filmed the judging process. Ayers said the plan is to edit down tape, subtitle it, and send out the film to family members who couldn’t attend the event.

Both the poultry and the rabbits were judged on appearance, and the children were judged on showmanship. In the showmanship category, contenders are scored on their ability to present their livestock and show off knowledge gained in the year.

Laura DeNitto, the superintendent of poultry judging, was responsible for managing the poultry show, including set up, entry, organization and final scoring. In the months preceding, she plays a role in teaching the 4-H and FFA members how to handle their animals.

She said the challenges presented by coronavirus have helped pull her team together.