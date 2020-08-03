Missoula County Fairground holds 4-H judging

In a socially-distanced line of rabbit-wielding children, Arthur and Anisa Spaulding, 9 and 15, held Obsidian and Conejito. The line, which wrapped around the Missoula County Fairgrounds barn, led to the newly-modified Western Montana Fair's 4-H poultry and rabbit judging.
It was both of the siblings’ first time in the 4-H program.
“It’s been a fun experience with the 4-H so far. Getting to show and learning more about the animal in general,” Anisa said Monday. “I thought it was going to be a normal 4-H year, but it’s not at all.”
The animals came from children in the Missoula County 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) groups. In these organizations, members learn how to raise animals throughout the year. Then, traditionally, the children bring their animals to the county fair for judging. Contenders receive awards and have the opportunity to sell their products at auctions.
These fair showings are generally thought of as the culmination of a year’s worth of work. With coronavirus canceling fairs and rodeos across Montana, many people were unsure the same celebrations could take place.
Billie Ayers, events and operations manager for the Missoula County Fairgrounds, worked hard to make sure the 4-H and FFA members could still have some sort of final event, even if it didn’t look the same as it always had.
“We improvise and learn every day, because we learn something from the previous show that we can do better,” Ayers said. “And the parents have been fantastic, the kids have been fantastic.”
To combat significant crowds, organizers decided to judge one species per day — with the exception of Monday, where the building was split, half rabbits and half poultry. Entrances were marked as exit-only or entrance-only, and floor markers indicated six-foot distances. Mask mandates were enforced.
Missoula Community Access Television (MCAT) filmed the judging process. Ayers said the plan is to edit down tape, subtitle it, and send out the film to family members who couldn’t attend the event.
Both the poultry and the rabbits were judged on appearance, and the children were judged on showmanship. In the showmanship category, contenders are scored on their ability to present their livestock and show off knowledge gained in the year.
Laura DeNitto, the superintendent of poultry judging, was responsible for managing the poultry show, including set up, entry, organization and final scoring. In the months preceding, she plays a role in teaching the 4-H and FFA members how to handle their animals.
She said the challenges presented by coronavirus have helped pull her team together.
“It’s allowed us to think outside the box. To think about what we can do to pull this together, to make this work, to the benefit of all the kids and the work they’ve done over the year,” DeNitto said. “Now, they can leave this barn knowing they did their best, and the culmination of their year has been realized.”
Wendy McDaniel, superintendent of the rabbit judging, echoed DeNitto’s positive take on the modified set up.
“It’s so important for these young people to be able to get outside and get involved and get out in the community doing something positive and fun,” she said.
Both the Spauldings were happy they got the chance to show their rabbits one way or another.
“I’m excited to get in there and present to the judge, to show that I know what I’m talking about,” Anisa said.
“And,” Arthur added, “the rabbits are really cute.”
In the coming days, the judges will hand out awards for sheep, swine and beef. While the judging is not open to the public, community members will have a chance to support the Missoula 4-H and FFA groups on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the livestock sale. The sale will be limited to buyers only, and organizers ask that buyers register by Aug. 5 to attend. Those interested can find more information at westernmontanafair.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.