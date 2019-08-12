After a rainy weekend, Missoula County's fire danger has slightly eased.
On Monday, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association announced that it had reduced the area's fire danger from "very high," where it had been since July 30, to "high." It cited the rain that drenched greater Missoula over the weekend as a reason for the change.
"The move does not indicate an end to fire season," the press release made clear. "Grass and fine fuels can dry quickly with a return to seasonally warm and dry conditions." The National Weather Service projects temperatures to range between the upper 40s and mid-80s for the rest of the week, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday night, followed by a chance of showers Friday.
Outdoor debris burning in Missoula County remains closed, and the Fire Protection Association urges residents to continue with fire-prevention measures such as not leaving campfires unattended and not dragging trailer chains. More information can be found at the association's website, www.mcfpa.org.
The Beeskove fire, located in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage north of Missoula, was most recently measured at 429 acres. The Forest Service reported no growth in fire size Monday afternoon, and said that the fire was now 20% contained. Several roads and trails in the area remain closed. Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/ for a complete list and up-to-date information.