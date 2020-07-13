Missoula County fire danger moved to High

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent chilly days notwithstanding, Missoula County's fire danger has moved from Moderate to High as of Monday.

“Recent lightning storms have ignited a dozen fires in the area,” Chris Johnson of the Lolo National Forest said in an email. “But since grasses in the forest remain green and fuel moistures in larger forest fuels remains high, initial attack has kept all of those fires less than a third of an acre in size.”

Outdoor activity on public lands and national forests has grown significantly as people seek socially distant recreation. Johnson said that has also resulted in an increase in abandoned campfires. He recommended using camp stoves for outdoor cooking to lower the risk of accidentally starting a wildfire.

The shift from Moderate to High means all outdoor burning permits for Missoula County have been canceled for the season. That includes online permits for yard debris, essential agriculture and prescribed wildland burning.