Missoula County fire danger moved to High

Recent chilly days notwithstanding, Missoula County's fire danger has moved from Moderate to High as of Monday.
“Recent lightning storms have ignited a dozen fires in the area,” Chris Johnson of the Lolo National Forest said in an email. “But since grasses in the forest remain green and fuel moistures in larger forest fuels remains high, initial attack has kept all of those fires less than a third of an acre in size.”
Outdoor activity on public lands and national forests has grown significantly as people seek socially distant recreation. Johnson said that has also resulted in an increase in abandoned campfires. He recommended using camp stoves for outdoor cooking to lower the risk of accidentally starting a wildfire.
The shift from Moderate to High means all outdoor burning permits for Missoula County have been canceled for the season. That includes online permits for yard debris, essential agriculture and prescribed wildland burning.
Many Montana-based firefighters have been deployed to other states with earlier fire seasons. Some of these crews have started returning to their home bases, and will be seen patrolling campgrounds and forest roads with high visitor use. People are urged to drive carefully in the woods, at speeds slow enough to stop for oncoming fire vehicles around blind corners, and give the right-of-way to vehicles coming downhill.
Those wishing to enjoy campfires may benefit from some Forest Service tips, including:
- Campfires should not be larger than 3 feet high or 3 feet wide
- Campfires are best lit in metal rings or developed fire pits in front-country campgrounds. If a rock ring is the only option, use existing rings rather than build new ones.
- Campfires should never be left unattended, especially in the heat of the day when winds pick up and fuels dry out.
- A campfire isn’t considered extinguished until it’s cool enough to put your hand on the ashes.
