Crews battling the Moss Ranch fire, burning 14 miles southwest of Ronan on the Flathead Indian Reservation, reported the fire 60% contained Monday.
“It’s still burning at 5,310 acres, but right now we’re just mopping up the perimeter,” said C.T. Camel, fire prevention specialist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire.
In Missoula County, air crews resumed bucket drops and surveillance over the Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area for Monday’s shift, with support from crew on the ground. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire spread to 182 acres as of Monday morning.
And, with hot, dry conditions expected throughout the week, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association set fire danger at "very high" on Monday.
After a controlled burn brought the Moss Ranch fire within control lines, crews aided by aircraft, fire engines and other heavy equipment made steady progress in containment. According to Camel, the fire should be completely contained within the next week while personnel and equipment get pulled from the burn. Camel said 170 personnel were set to work through Monday’s shift until demobilization begins Tuesday.
“It’s looking really good right now. The steep, rocky terrain was the biggest challenge for us. That’s why they did the large burnout Thursday. They didn’t want to put any crew members in danger,” he said.
“It’ll continue to burn for another week, interior-wise since there’s still some unburned fuel, but we’ll still have crew on to make sure it won’t be breaking out of the perimeter,” Camel said.
The Nenemay Road, FB-1000 and FB-4000 Road remain closed while crews combat the Moss Ranch fire.
The progress on the fire, caused by lightning, followed an announcement from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office declaring a state of energy emergency Sunday in order to streamline aviation fuel delivery to firefighting crews across the state. Those fires include the North Hills fire north of Helena, which had spread to 4,225 acres as of Monday afternoon.
In the Rattlesnake, the rough terrain of the Beeskove fire, combined with recent high winds, stunted progress in its containment.
According to a statement from the Lolo National Forest, the fire burned within a perimeter established by crews and then spread to the southeastern flank. Surveillance mapped the fire at 182 acres, and it does not threaten any structures, according to the statement.
The fire burning five miles northeast of the main Rattlesnake trailhead began July 22 due to lightning. High winds over the weekend grounded air resources and spread the fire from 35 to over 100 acres. The rocky terrain and steep incline of the Beeskove fire has made it difficult for ground crews to establish fire lines.
“Firefighter safety remains top priority. Burning and rolling debris, due to the steep slopes, along with rugged terrain remains a challenge for firefighters. Reconnaissance flights and additional scouting will aid fire managers with determining where firefighters can safely engage the fire,” the Lolo statement said.
According to U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Leigh Golden, ground crews spent Monday strengthening their anchor point and containment lines. They also coordinated with helicopter surveillance in order to check and cool hot spots.
Golden said 170 personnel have been assigned to the fire and part of Monday’s scouting operations involved determining whether more crews or equipment will be needed.
The Rattlesnake Creek trail, East Fork Rattlesnake trail, Sheep Mountain trail and the Mineral Peak trail, and the Rattlesnake Horse trailhead have been closed due to the fire.
“It’s just been scouting. A whole lot of scouting so far,” said Ken Cooper of the Cherokee Hotshots out of Tennessee.
The Cherokee Hotshots make up one of four hotshot crews called in to help contain the fire.
Cooper said he and the rest of the 20-man crew have spent their last three shifts gathering intelligence on the fire, seeking out points where it may spread.
“It’s a pretty big piece of ground, but you can’t have 40 guys trying to climb up it. They get stacked on top of each other, and you get debris rolling down at them. … It’s just not safe,” he said.
Updates on this fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/, and the Lolo National Forest Facebook Page.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, 205 total acres on the Lolo National Forest have been affected by fire so far for the 2019 season.
The weather forecast says that conditions will be hot and dry, without any moisture for the next week. The Missoula County Fire Protection Association said multiple fires caused by unattended campfires, burning debris and vehicle fires have been reported in the last week.
The statement said residents should avoid draining firefighting resources further by being careless while engaging in activities that could start a wildfire.