Missoula County follows governor’s directive to hold mail election

Every single voter in Missoula County should get a pre-paid ballot in the mail for the general election, but people can choose to go to the Missoula County Elections Office to vote instead, said Bradley Seaman, elections administrator on Thursday.
Early voting will be available Oct. 2, ballots will be mailed Oct. 9 and voter registration has been extended to 10 days before Election Day on Nov. 3. Seaman said he hopes not everyone will wait until Election Day to vote, and the options will help decrease crowding at the polls and protect both voters and election judges.
“(Mail voting) was so successful in the primary that we will continue for the general,” Seaman said of the option.
Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a directive for the 2020 general election. It requires in-person voting still be available, and gives counties the option to do mail ballots and early voting in order to limit crowds on Election Day in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.
“Locally elected officials best understand the voting needs of their communities, and taking this action now ensures they will have the time to make the right decisions for their localities,” Bullock said in a statement. “With this approach we can protect that fundamental right to vote, while easing crowding and pressure on voting on Election Day.”
Seaman said the June 2020 primary election in Montana was one of the most successful in the country and had a record voter turnout of 55% for the state. All 56 Montana counties opted to do mail voting for the primary election.
Seaman said they already have enough trained election judges to make the elections process work, and there will be safety measures to protect the judges, especially as many are over 60, putting them more at risk for COVID-19 according to the governor’s directive. Polling centers will still require masks, social distancing and sanitization procedures similar to those used in the primary to keep judges and voters alike healthy, Seaman said.
The elections administrator is confident in Missoula’s capability to run a mail election, as it’s something the county was already doing before COVID-19. He said 70% of Missoula voters are registered for mail voting already, so the “30% jump” should go smoothly. Seaman said the county has been working closely with the U.S. Postal Service to make sure ballots are delivered as quickly as possible.
The mail election should also have a net savings for taxpayers, Seaman said, as they’ve made a deal with the Postal Service that any ballots not mailed in won’t be charged for postage. He said around 19,000 ballots weren’t mailed back in the primary, so the deal could save a lot.
He is also unconcerned with voter fraud. Seaman said in his 10 years at the Missoula County Elections Office, he hasn’t dealt with any fraud, and the system is meticulous in preventing it. He said they have signatures on record for all voters and a system that allows each person to have only one active ballot at a time.
The Elections Office has been receiving calls from people asking for mail voting and safety measures similar to those in place for the primary elections, and calls from people concerned about the new processes, Seaman said. He said he hopes to create clear voting guidelines to meet the needs of everyone.
Seaman said the Elections Office is in the process of drafting a letter to explain the process step by step, and staff will do their best to help anyone who has issues. One thing he wants every voter to consider is mailed ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day can’t be counted, so all mail voters need to be conscientious of when they send in their ballot.
Seaman said he realizes 2020 is unique, and he wants to make sure each voter has the knowledge and tools to both make their vote count and stay healthy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.