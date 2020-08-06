Missoula County follows governor’s directive to hold mail election

Seaman said they already have enough trained election judges to make the elections process work, and there will be safety measures to protect the judges, especially as many are over 60, putting them more at risk for COVID-19 according to the governor’s directive. Polling centers will still require masks, social distancing and sanitization procedures similar to those used in the primary to keep judges and voters alike healthy, Seaman said.

The elections administrator is confident in Missoula’s capability to run a mail election, as it’s something the county was already doing before COVID-19. He said 70% of Missoula voters are registered for mail voting already, so the “30% jump” should go smoothly. Seaman said the county has been working closely with the U.S. Postal Service to make sure ballots are delivered as quickly as possible.

The mail election should also have a net savings for taxpayers, Seaman said, as they’ve made a deal with the Postal Service that any ballots not mailed in won’t be charged for postage. He said around 19,000 ballots weren’t mailed back in the primary, so the deal could save a lot.