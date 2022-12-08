Missoula County gets state file into August fatal shooting, more details emerge

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office received an investigative file into the death of a man who was shot and killed by Missoula law enforcement in August.

According to the Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings, his office received the file on Nov. 18 from the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into Vance Ledeau’s death.

Ledeau, 34, died near the Missoula Smokejumper center at the 5700 block of West Broadway on the morning of Aug. 27. Although Ledeau was reportedly connected to multiple robberies during the incident, involved agencies have released limited information and it is still not clear who fired the fatal shot.

On Thursday, Jennings said he wasn’t able to share much information while the case is still pending, but said the shooting stemmed from Missoula law enforcement organizations responding to two robbery reports. Ledeau barricaded himself in a building on the Forest Service compound.

When asked if Ledeau was armed, Jennings said, "He was armed with an air pistol that was visually indistinguishable from a regular handgun."

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Missoula Police, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Missoula airport police, Ravalli County Sheriff and Montana Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department sent out the day of the incident.

When asked if it’s typical for DCI investigations into “officer-involved shootings” to take three months, DOJ spokesperson Kyler Nerison said reports take considerable time to complete and require scrutiny and methodical investigation.

“This is especially true in incidents like this one that involved several agencies and a large amount of evidence to be processed and analyzed,” Nerison added.

The DCI is tasked with conducting fact-finding investigations and does not conclude causes of death. The next step in the investigative process is a Missoula County coroner’s inquest into Ledeau’s death.

“An inquest is a formal inquiry into the causes of and circumstances surrounding the death of a person and is conducted by the coroner before a coroner’s jury,” the Missoula County Attorney’s website says. The hearings are public.

Jennings said it will likely be several months until that happens because of scheduling conflicts between the coroner and the county attorney’s office.