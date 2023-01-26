 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula County giving out free carbon monoxide detectors

Missoula County and local fire departments are giving away free carbon monoxide detectors.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be emitted from furnaces, stoves and water heaters in homes, RVs and mobile homes.

All types of housing should have a detector, said Dave Larkin, a building official for Missoula County. 

"There's no reason anyone in our community should be dying from carbon monoxide poisoning," Larkin said in the press release. “This campaign was borne out of a hope to save lives and increase awareness of this deadly gas.”

The initiative was made possible by donations from NorthWestern Energy, the Bonner Mill and the Missoula County Building Division, the release said.

To pick up a free detector, contact the Missoula County Building Division at 406-258-3701.

