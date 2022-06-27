Missoula County health department encourages indoor mask use

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now encouraging widespread mask use of all individuals while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as cases and hospitalizations due to COVID infection continue to climb.

Last week, the county crossed into the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk COVID category after hospitalizations “matched levels not seen since February 2022,” the health department said.

On Monday, Missoula County reported 23 new cases of COVID, bringing it to 419 active reports. There have been 211 deaths among residents attributed to COVID infection. The seven-day positivity rate in the county is at 18.15%.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized due to COVID infection in Missoula County, 12 of those are residents.

The CDC recommends that residents living in high-risk areas wear well-fitting masks indoors, including in K-12 schools.

Additionally, immunocompromised people or those at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to wear a respirator or mask, such as a KN95, for greater protection.

“Vaccines, boosters and therapeutics are also strongly encouraged to help lower Missoula County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ultimately lower the community’s COVID-19 risk level,” the county health department wrote on Monday.

All individuals over the age of 6 months are eligible for COVID vaccines at this time.

There are also treatment options available for people who test positive for COVID, however time is of the essence.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to seek COVID-19 testing as quickly as possible if they start to experience COVID-19 symptoms. This is because COVID-19 therapeutics, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, must be taken within five days of symptoms onset,” the health department said.

People can schedule a vaccine appointment or to find treatment options at missoulainfo.com.

