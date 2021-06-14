Missoula County Health Department pushing vaccinations, announces two mobile clinics

Missoula County announced it will participate in the National Month of Action for COVID-19, which is part of a push by President Biden to achieve a nationwide vaccine goal by July 4.

The nationwide goal is for 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 63% of Missoula County's eligible population, which is 49.3% of the county's total population, has received at least one vaccine shot.

The county health department is partnering with the Missoula YMCA to offer free short-term child care to help parents and guardians have time to get vaccinated. The YMCA drop-in child care is available in June between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the YMCA is offering short-term child care between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to local vaccination sites, which can be found on the rideshare company's website or mobile application, the release said.

"Reducing barriers and incentivizing vaccination are an important part of the national and local strategy to reach the vaccination goal," the health department release said.