Missoula County hears update on Affordable Housing Trust Fund, grant applications

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula saw around $1.5 million in block grant requests for what the city believes will be around $500,000 to disperse. Homeward, Human Resource Council and All Nations Health Center put in requests for the city funding, James said.

"When they've got one or two big kind of rental construction projects going, that limits their capacity for next year's funding, so it's kind of the cycle we're in, in terms of partners and projects," James said of the requests.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund was approved by City Council in July and is intended to meet housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. That trust fund will be tied closely with block grants and HOME money moving forward — the Office of Housing and Community Development said applications for all three will be brought under one set of programs for a unified application next year.

The Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation also provided an update on the Johnson Street Community Shelter that is set to close at the end of April.

Most of the funding for the Johnson Street facility has come from federal COVID relief funds, which they do not anticipate receiving another round of. The property the Johnson Street facility sits on is also city property and could end up being redeveloped. The shelter is a refurbished warehouse near Southgate Mall and was originally scheduled to close at the end of March.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.