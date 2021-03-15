Missoula County hears update on Affordable Housing Trust Fund, grant applications

Members of Missoula's Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation provided updates on the housing crisis to the county commissioners during their quarterly briefing on Monday afternoon.
Interviews for the citizen oversight committee for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund are pushing forward. Administrative polices and procedures for the fund are in the works as well, which will then be given to the citizen oversight committee.
Interviews for the oversight committee started last week and 43 applications are still active. There will be nine voting members and two alternates.
The office is in the process of reviewing its grant funding requests — specifically for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). Missoula received around $360,000 in requests for HOME funds, which the city had about $630,000 available for.
HOME funds in Missoula have been used for rental construction projects like the Trinity and Villagio apartments, said Montana James, deputy director of Housing and Community Development. The money is mostly for very low-income individuals and families and has more stringent uses than block grant projects, which can also be used for infrastructure, public facilities and to help acquire property.
Missoula saw around $1.5 million in block grant requests for what the city believes will be around $500,000 to disperse. Homeward, Human Resource Council and All Nations Health Center put in requests for the city funding, James said.
"When they've got one or two big kind of rental construction projects going, that limits their capacity for next year's funding, so it's kind of the cycle we're in, in terms of partners and projects," James said of the requests.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund was approved by City Council in July and is intended to meet housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. That trust fund will be tied closely with block grants and HOME money moving forward — the Office of Housing and Community Development said applications for all three will be brought under one set of programs for a unified application next year.
The Office of Housing, Community Development and Innovation also provided an update on the Johnson Street Community Shelter that is set to close at the end of April.
Most of the funding for the Johnson Street facility has come from federal COVID relief funds, which they do not anticipate receiving another round of. The property the Johnson Street facility sits on is also city property and could end up being redeveloped. The shelter is a refurbished warehouse near Southgate Mall and was originally scheduled to close at the end of March.
