Missoula County helps schedule COVID-19 vaccination times

Local health officials previously said that they hoped to begin Phase 1B this week, but that timeline is not guaranteed due to Missoula County's role as a regional healthcare hub and a vaccine shortage, Holloway said. Additionally, the top-down federal approach that allocates doses of the vaccine to providers rather than counties could mean that some providers in Missoula County move onto Phase 1B more quickly than the county as a whole.

"Every provider has their own list to go through to vaccinate so St. Pat's and Community are going to be entering Phase 1B at different times and not on the same day necessarily," Holloway said. "We hope that it's as close as possible to each other so that we can eventually say 'We're all in 1B,' but that we're not in that scenario yet."

The state of Montana has officially moved into Phase 1B, which includes Montanans age 70 and older, those 16 and older with a high-risk condition and Native Americans and other people of color. But due to the large number of residents who fall under all of the groups listed in Phase 1B, the Missoula City-County Board of Health recommended that local providers begin with residents age 70 and older, and progress to younger age ranges as doses and vaccine administration sites become more available.