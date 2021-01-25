Missoula County helps schedule COVID-19 vaccination times

In preparation for Missoula County's transition to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination distribution, the county's COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team has hired call center staff and launched a website to help eligible residents in Phase 1B schedule appointments for shots.
County residents can visit covid19.missoula.co to determine which vaccination phase they are eligible for.
Nick Holloway, public information officer for the county's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, said the call center will act as a conduit to connect residents with providers. The call center is up and running and is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who are able to self-schedule their vaccination using the website should do so in order to reduce overload on the call center.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can contact the call center or use the county's website to find out how to schedule an appointment with local providers, but they can also contact their regular provider directly.
Missoula County is still in Phase 1A of distribution, which includes healthcare providers and residents of long-term care facilities. Once the county is finished vaccinating Phase 1A, it will begin vaccinating county residents age 70 and older as the first group in a tiered local approach to Phase 1B.
Local health officials previously said that they hoped to begin Phase 1B this week, but that timeline is not guaranteed due to Missoula County's role as a regional healthcare hub and a vaccine shortage, Holloway said. Additionally, the top-down federal approach that allocates doses of the vaccine to providers rather than counties could mean that some providers in Missoula County move onto Phase 1B more quickly than the county as a whole.
"Every provider has their own list to go through to vaccinate so St. Pat's and Community are going to be entering Phase 1B at different times and not on the same day necessarily," Holloway said. "We hope that it's as close as possible to each other so that we can eventually say 'We're all in 1B,' but that we're not in that scenario yet."
The state of Montana has officially moved into Phase 1B, which includes Montanans age 70 and older, those 16 and older with a high-risk condition and Native Americans and other people of color. But due to the large number of residents who fall under all of the groups listed in Phase 1B, the Missoula City-County Board of Health recommended that local providers begin with residents age 70 and older, and progress to younger age ranges as doses and vaccine administration sites become more available.
The county does not control how many doses of the vaccine it receives from the state, and the state also sends doses to local providers. The decentralized top-down approach led Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management to establish the COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team to coordinate a county-wide response with local providers. The providers include major private health care clinics, Partnership Health Center, the University of Montana School of Pharmacy and private pharmacies, among others.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will also help administer some vaccines in mass vaccination clinics. The department is already planning to hold mass clinics at the vacant Lucky's Market location at the Southgate Mall. Devlin said the health department chose the location over options such as a drive-thru clinic at the Missoula County fairgrounds to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.
"Not everybody has access to a car and we just wanted to make sure that we're being very equitable," Devlin said. "It is easier to get to the mall by public transportation and people won't have to wait outside in the cold after their shot because they have to wait 15 minutes after their shot and be monitored."
The vaccine is free and voluntary.