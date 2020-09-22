Missoula County hits 152 active cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported six new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 48.

Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 63 since August 12.

Last week the health department said, and UM confirmed, the cases are mostly from clusters on campus within athletics and Greek Life.

Countywide, Missoula is seeing an increase in cases, with 18 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the current active cases to 152.

The 20-29 age range continues to account for the largest chunk of active cases by age group, with 43%, according to health department data.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced last week the state health department is working on a database to report COVID-19 data within educational institutions, including K-12 schools and universities. The database will break down cases among students and staff in schools larger than 50 students.

