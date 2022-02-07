Missoula County hits 200 COVID deaths

Missoula County added 227 new COVID cases on Monday as the area continuances to deal with a surge of the disease.

There have been 200 deaths in the county due to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, and nearly 26,000 cases in Missoula County alone over the last nearly two years.

The county had just 114 active cases on Dec. 16. That number is now nearing 4,000, according to Missoula County data.

Over the last 90 days, unvaccinated county residents have died at a rate 18.72 times higher than those who were vaccinated. Additionally, over the last 30 days, unvaccinated residents were hospitalized at a rate 3.36 times higher than those who were vaccinated.

There are 75,298 people who have been vaccinated against COVID in Missoula County, while 40,583 have not. Approximately 31.5% of the county's population has received a booster dose.

Vaccination rates have started to push up a little and 72.61% of the county's eligible population has received at least one dose. Additionally, 63.21% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

There are currently 44 people who are hospitalized in the county, 24 of whom are residents. Missoula's seven-day COVID test positivity rate remains high at 29.32%.

People age 30 to 39 account for the highest number of cases, with 713 active cases.

COVID in schools

The University of Montana reported no new cases on Monday. The school has 163 active cases, according to county data.

Cases continued to decline this past week in local schools. Missoula County Public Schools recorded 195 new cases the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from 282 new cases the previous week, according to district data.

A majority of the new cases, 95, were reported in grades K-5, while grades 6-8 recorded 19 new cases and high schools accounted for 51. There were 30 new cases among staff.

Big Sky High School recorded the most new cases, 25, with Hawthorne and Rattlesnake elementary schools close behind, each recording 24. District-wide close contacts also decreased, dropping from 944 the previous week to 676 the week ending Feb. 4. Most of the close contacts are in grades K-5.

