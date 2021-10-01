Missoula County hits record for COVID hospitalizations, sees uptick in deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things are getting worse because of a newer, deadlier strain of the virus, she noted.

“Deaths in the past three months have far outpaced deaths from the rest of the pandemic before that,” Farr said. “This is showing us that the delta variant is indeed not only more contagious but also deadlier than the original strain that we were seeing last year.”

She wanted people to know that the health department’s downtown offices do not offer testing.

“Our main health department office in downtown has had an influx of residents coming in person, asking for tests while symptomatic,” she said. “At our main offices, we don’t want symptomatic people potentially exposing staff.”

People need to call 406-250-INFO to book an appointment for testing at the Flynn Lane location.

“I know wait times for our call line are long, and we are hoping to improve those wait times,” she said. “There are so many people seeking testing that call-takers are taking a little bit longer.”