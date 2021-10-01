Missoula County hits record for COVID hospitalizations, sees uptick in deaths

Missoula County continues to see a record-setting surge of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 response team’s incident commander Cindy Farr posted a video update to talk about the numbers.
“Today (Thursday), hospitalizations in Missoula again broke the record with 58 hospitalizations,” she said. “The hospitals continue to ask residents to be responsible and get vaccinated to alleviate pressure on their system. The vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.”
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
“However, the National Guard is tasked with cleaning rooms and other tasks that don’t directly involve patient care so they’re still having some staffing concerns,” Farr said.
Of those hospitalized, 42 are county residents and 16 are out-of-county residents. There were 128 new COVID cases reported on Thursday. There have been 129 deaths in the county due to the virus.
“We’ve recently seen an uptick in the number of people who are dying from COVID-19,” Farr explained. “From Tuesday the 21st to Tuesday the 28th (of September), we had 11 residents pass away from the virus. About half of those were middle-aged residents and the other half were older adults.”
Things are getting worse because of a newer, deadlier strain of the virus, she noted.
“Deaths in the past three months have far outpaced deaths from the rest of the pandemic before that,” Farr said. “This is showing us that the delta variant is indeed not only more contagious but also deadlier than the original strain that we were seeing last year.”
She wanted people to know that the health department’s downtown offices do not offer testing.
“Our main health department office in downtown has had an influx of residents coming in person, asking for tests while symptomatic,” she said. “At our main offices, we don’t want symptomatic people potentially exposing staff.”
People need to call 406-250-INFO to book an appointment for testing at the Flynn Lane location.
“I know wait times for our call line are long, and we are hoping to improve those wait times,” she said. “There are so many people seeking testing that call-takers are taking a little bit longer.”
The health department is offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible residents who were previously vaccinated with the Pfizer shot, she said.