Missoula County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the county’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2020 at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Courthouse Annex.
Members of the public may attend the hearing, or they may watch it online either live or after the meeting at http://missoula.co/bccmeetings.
The preliminary budget will be available at the public hearing and posted at http://missoula.co/budgets.
In a news release from Missoula County, commissioners encouraged the public to comment on the budget requests departments submitted, such as adding new staff, equipment and technology. Those requests are posted at http://missoula.co/budgets.
County officials will wait to estimate any projected tax increase on an average home until after the Montana Department of Revenue releases certified taxable values and after commissioners consider public comment and decide which budget requests to approve or deny.
“What we choose to fund in the budget directly reflects the priorities of the county,” said Commission Chair Dave Strohmaier in the news release. “We can more effectively make decisions on behalf of the public when we hear from the public, so we encourage everyone to take a look at the requests in the budget and let us know what our funding priorities should be.”
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the final budget on Thursday, Aug. 22. They plan to adopt the final budget at a public meeting in September.