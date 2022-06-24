Missoula County increases land use fees

Development fees continue to go up in Missoula County.

The Missoula Board of County Commissioners on Thursday increased land use fees for development applications after upping environmental health and building department fees earlier this year. The new fees go into effect July 1.

“We hope to be able to sustain and ideally even enhance current levels of development review services,” said Karen Hughes with Community and Planning Services at the Thursday meeting.

The fees had not been updated since 2011. They are designed to maintain a 50-50 cost split with developers.

Inflation has driven up those costs, Hughes said, and increasing fees helps streamline the review process to avoid adding further costs from development delays.

“This is especially important given the current demand that we’re seeing for these sorts of services,” Hughes said.

The fees apply to applications for subdivision review, zoning compliance and rezoning, shoreline, floodplain and buildings for lease or rent.

Compliance permits are doubling, from $200 to $400. Applications for a building for lease or rent are going from $200 to $1,000, because Hughes said the $200 amount was especially low.

Various inflationary adjustments will be applied to rezoning, minor subdivision preliminary plats, shoreline permits and floodplain permits.

And phased subdivision review, a new application, will cost $1,900.

“We’ve added some pieces in to allow more development and more kinds of development to help meet our community needs,” Hughes said. “It also requires a little more complex review and more staff time to do that.”

CAPS also added in an annual inflation adjustment to avoid falling behind on cost-sharing in the future.

Hughes said public commenters were generally understanding of the fee increases, although the Missoula Organization of Realtors submitted a letter with some concerns about the changes.

In particular, the letter highlighted the threat increasing fees could have on developing attainable housing.

“Is this a reasonable expectation during a supply crisis?” the organization asked.

But the county commissioners supported the idea that increasing fees will ultimately lead to more housing options by decreasing development review time.

“We want more houses on the ground,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “We want more affordable houses on the ground and we want them as quickly as possible. This is our best way to make that happen and split the burden between taxpayers and the developer.”

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier agreed with Slotnick’s assessment.

“This is a good way to strike a balance as far as I see it,” he said.

The commissioners unanimously approved the fee increases.

Also during the Thursday meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a new community decay ordinance and two minor subdivisions.

The decay ordinance updates definitions of community decay and enforcement of remediation.

“Really, there are no substantive changes in this proposed ordinance,” said Environmental Health Director Shannon Therriault. “Rather, it’s updating language, improving definitions, bringing in how we’re already operating and then dealing with the realities on the ground.”

Additionally, the commissioners gave the go-ahead for the Mackintosh Acres four-lot minor subdivision at 6365 Lamar Trail and the two-lot Baack Subdivision located at 1050 Council Way.

