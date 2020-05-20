Missoula County interpreting Phase Two directives

“Rest assured that we will not require additional measures unless we absolutely need to,” Farr said.

Phase Two doesn’t start for two more weeks, which Farr noted is the length of another incubation period for COVID-19. Farr said it’s too soon to tell if there will be any additional directives from the county after eight positive cases popped up in the neighboring Ravalli County within the past five days from the same cluster. (At first, Ravalli County reported six new cases Tuesday, but the county later received one additional positive result from the same cluster, for a total of eight active cases.)

Missoula does not currently have any active cases, but Farr pointed out that the eight positive cases in Ravalli are just one less than the number of positive cases Missoula had at the start of Phase One.