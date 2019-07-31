Missoula County issued an emergency fire proclamation Wednesday as the Treasure State heads into the midst of the wildfire season.
The county’s proclamation notes that the fire danger has been increasing and as of Tuesday was rated “very high.” In addition, the National Weather Service is predicting that hot and dry weather conditions have the potential to expose Missoula County to an increased likelihood of hazardous fire activity. That in turn could possibly overwhelm local fire suppression resources, threatening lives and properties, the proclamation states.
Adriane Beck, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said the proclamation is a formality that allows the county to begin pulling in all of the agencies that have a role to play when wildfires occur.
“The proclamation is pro forma for when conditions are ripe for bad things to happen,” Beck said. "That grants us certain authorities and powers.”
Among those powers are the ability to activate parts of local emergency plans and authorize financial aid and other assistance.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures around 90 degrees for the rest of the week, with the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Gusty winds also are a possibility Friday as a dry cold front passed across the Northern Rockies.
However, favorable weather conditions moderated fire behavior on the Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake. An infrared flight didn’t take place Tuesday night, so the burned acreage estimate remains at 211 acres and it’s not considered contained at all.
The Forest Service declined to release any new information on the firefighter who was injured Tuesday afternoon and helicoptered off of the site. The firefighter sustained a lower leg injury and was airlifted directly to Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The firefighter, whose gender wasn’t identified, was treated and released within hours of being taken to the hospital.
“While public safety and the protection of values threatened by wildfire is why we are here, the consideration of risk our responders are asked to accept is also a priority,” said Dave Williams, the incident commander, said in a statement Wednesday. “The team exemplified those values with a successful medical evacuation yesterday afternoon. Because of their efforts, the firefighter was released last night and expected to make a complete recovery.”
No structures are threatened by the fire, which is burning east and north from Missoula. Currently, 182 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning in steep, rocky terrain and creating rolling debris at times.
Firefighters from local crews are using hand tools to etch fire lines 12 inches to 24 inches wide on the southeast corner of the fire from Rattlesnake Creek to the fire, as well as west of the fire. Potential line locations also are being scouted to the south and east of the fire’s current location.
Heavy equipment operators and equipment are being ordered to aid in the suppression efforts, according to a news release, and six helicopters also are assisting under what’s being called a “full suppression strategy.”
Area closures remain in place for the Rattlesnake Recreation Area and include portions of the Rattlesnake Creek trail 515 and 515.7, the East Fork Rattlesnake trail 514, Sheep Mountain trail 513 and the Mineral Peak trail 511. The Rattlesnake horse trailhead also is closed for the staging of fire vehicles.
The fire was detected July 22, and was started by lightning. The cost of controlling the blaze wasn't available Wednesday.