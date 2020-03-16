Missoula County issues emergency proclamation

Missoula County Commission chair Josh Slotnick gave verbal approval on Monday to issue an emergency proclamation regarding the coronavirus.

The proclamation enables Missoula County to begin tracking expenses that the City-County Health Department and other county departments incur and submit for possible reimbursement by the federal government.

"It is important for the public to know that this declaration is one step in the process of responding to the pandemic and that response efforts have not been waiting for this action," said county communications and projects director Anne Hughes in an email to media.

Commissioners will sign the proclamation in person on Tuesday.

Montana state law requires emergency proclamation in order to activate applicable parts of the local emergency plan and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance.

