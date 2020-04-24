Missoula County keeps stringent COVID-19 guidelines

Missoula County plans to maintain guidelines that are more stringent than Montana’s in coming days, health officials announced Friday.
On Wednesday Gov. Steve Bullock announced a plan to gradually reopen Montana’s businesses and public institutions after weeks of mandatory closures and stay-at-home orders. The first phase begins on Sunday, when places of worship will be allowed to operate with reduced capacity and strict physical distancing between worshipers. The governor's directive allows Main Street-type and retail businesses to open Monday, also with reduced capacity and physical distancing. Montanans will still be urged to avoid large groups and non-essential travel.
This slight easing includes an important caveat: “Local governments can enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the state guidelines.”
Missoula City/County health officer Ellen Leahy told reporters and members of the public Friday that “looking at our community, it needs to be a little more gradual, a little better-phased, and certainly mindful of the fact that our testing capacity is really not where we would like it to be.”
To that end, she signed an order with several directives, some of them more stringent than the state’s. They include:
- Events and gatherings will be capped at 25 people, and will have to maintain a 6-foot distance between participants.
- Grooming, beauty, body art, spa and massage businesses will, for the most part, have to remain closed until the state reaches the second, more lenient phase of the opening.
- Non-essential retail businesses may only open for curbside pickup and delivery on Monday, April 27. They may begin to provide in-store services on May 1, provided that they train their staff in pandemic awareness and implement plans to maintain social distancing and limit the flow of customers.
Leahy said that public support had been overwhelmingly in favor of continued restrictions. Also during Friday’s online press conference Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, said he would recommend that the district’s schools not reopen in person for the remainder of the school year. On Tuesday, the Missoula County School District Board of Trustees will begin discussing the many implications of potentially reopening Missoula schools.
This story will be updated.
