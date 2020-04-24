Missoula County keeps stringent COVID-19 guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County plans to maintain guidelines that are more stringent than Montana’s in coming days, health officials announced Friday.

On Wednesday Gov. Steve Bullock announced a plan to gradually reopen Montana’s businesses and public institutions after weeks of mandatory closures and stay-at-home orders. The first phase begins on Sunday, when places of worship will be allowed to operate with reduced capacity and strict physical distancing between worshipers. The governor's directive allows Main Street-type and retail businesses to open Monday, also with reduced capacity and physical distancing. Montanans will still be urged to avoid large groups and non-essential travel.

This slight easing includes an important caveat: “Local governments can enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the state guidelines.”

Missoula City/County health officer Ellen Leahy told reporters and members of the public Friday that “looking at our community, it needs to be a little more gradual, a little better-phased, and certainly mindful of the fact that our testing capacity is really not where we would like it to be.”

To that end, she signed an order with several directives, some of them more stringent than the state’s. They include: