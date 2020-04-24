Missoula County keeps stringent COVID-19 restrictions

Missoula County will maintain guidelines that are more stringent than Montana’s in coming days, health officials announced Friday.
On Wednesday Gov. Steve Bullock announced a plan to gradually reopen Montana’s businesses and public institutions after weeks of mandatory closures and stay-at-home orders. The first phase begins on Sunday, when places of worship will be allowed to operate with reduced capacity and strict physical distancing between worshipers. The governor's directive allows Main Street-type and retail businesses to open Monday, also with reduced capacity and physical distancing. Montanans will still be urged to avoid large groups and non-essential travel.
This slight easing includes an important caveat: “Local governments can enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the state guidelines.”
Both Yellowstone and Flathead counties plan to go along with Bullock's directive. But Missoula City/County health officer Ellen Leahy told reporters and members of the public Friday that “looking at our community, it needs to be a little more gradual, a little better-phased, and certainly mindful of the fact that our testing capacity is really not where we would like it to be.”
To that end, she signed an order with several directives, some more stringent than the state’s. They include:
- Events and gatherings will be capped at 25 people, and will have to maintain a 6-foot distance between participants.
- Grooming, beauty, body art, spa and massage businesses will, for the most part, have to remain closed until the state reaches the second, more lenient phase of the opening.
- Non-essential retail businesses may only open for curbside pickup and delivery on Monday, April 27. They may begin to provide in-store services on May 1, provided that they train their staff in pandemic awareness and implement plans to maintain social distancing and limit the flow of customers.
Leahy said that the governor’s instructions on places of worship would apply in Missoula County.
In a press release, the Health Department said that since Wednesday, it had received more than 200 comments from community members, business owners and essential workers. “About 90% of the comments asked for additional local measures, particularly to slow the reopening of the businesses which are covered in the order.”
To reopen for in-store service on May 1, businesses will have to limit customers to half of their usual capacity; put up markings or barriers to maintain a 6-foot separation between customers in the checkout line, train their staff on COVID safety, and prepare an individualized plan for complying with these steps. Dining areas in restaurants, bars and other establishments will have to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between groups of diners, even those in booths.
Bill Nooney, owner of Diamond Jim’s Casino on Russell Street, doesn’t see these rules posing too much of an issue for him. “If we do 6 feet between the machines, that’s no problem,” he said. “We’re going to take all the stools out of the bar.”
Missoula County’s order will remain in effect until the state moves to the second, more lenient phase of the opening, or it’s revoked. Incident Commander Cindy Farr explained that in determining how to proceed, officials have been hampered by limited testing. At last count on Wednesday, about 1,600 Missoula County tests had been processed. But testing was only expanded to all symptomatic residents last week.
“What that tells me is that there are probably a lot of people out in (the) Missoula community who were not able to get tested up until a week ago, and so that means that we are still doing case-finding in our communities, and as we start to open things up it is quite possible that we will see a spike in cases.”
Also during Friday’s online press conference, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said that county services would continue to be delivered within existing limitations. Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, said he would recommend that the district’s schools not re-open in person for the remainder of the school year, a move that Mayor John Engen also backed. On Tuesday, the Missoula County School District Board of Trustees will begin discussing implications of potentially reopening Missoula schools.
