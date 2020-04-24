Missoula County keeps stringent COVID-19 restrictions

Bill Nooney, owner of Diamond Jim’s Casino on Russell Street, doesn’t see these rules posing too much of an issue for him. “If we do 6 feet between the machines, that’s no problem,” he said. “We’re going to take all the stools out of the bar.”

Missoula County’s order will remain in effect until the state moves to the second, more lenient phase of the opening, or it’s revoked. Incident Commander Cindy Farr explained that in determining how to proceed, officials have been hampered by limited testing. At last count on Wednesday, about 1,600 Missoula County tests had been processed. But testing was only expanded to all symptomatic residents last week.

“What that tells me is that there are probably a lot of people out in (the) Missoula community who were not able to get tested up until a week ago, and so that means that we are still doing case-finding in our communities, and as we start to open things up it is quite possible that we will see a spike in cases.”

Also during Friday’s online press conference, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said that county services would continue to be delivered within existing limitations. Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, said he would recommend that the district’s schools not re-open in person for the remainder of the school year, a move that Mayor John Engen also backed. On Tuesday, the Missoula County School District Board of Trustees will begin discussing implications of potentially reopening Missoula schools.

