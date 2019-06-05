A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant will assist Missoula County in finding old hazardous waste sites.
The $300,000 brownfields grant can also help property owners certify their land was not affected by old spills or deposits, as well as get the process started for remediating places with contamination, according to Missoula County Brownfields Coordinator Sindie Kennedy.
“This is a voluntary program, and nobody’s required to participate,” Kennedy said on Wednesday. “If a property owner is interested, we’ll talk with them. If folks aren’t interested, we’ll keep looking.”
The county has a priority list of potential sites in East Missoula, Milltown and Evaro, but the grant funds can be used anywhere outside the Missoula city limits. Kennedy said it will focus on small-scale contamination problems, such as old car repair sites, fuel tanks and post-and-pole operations that may have spilled hazardous materials.
The money does not become available until Oct. 1, at which time Missoula County will seek bids from engineering firms to do preliminary assessments. But property owners wanting their land checked out can contact the county at 406-258-3688 to learn more about the program.
“Missoula County is prioritizing the redevelopment of properties to create new housing, economic opportunities, and recreational amenities for their residents,” EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin wrote in an email. “We look forward to seeing the areas targeted by EPA’s grant revitalized as places where people live, work and play.”
The assessment, cleanup and redevelopment of these properties will support the expansion of Milltown State Park and improve river and recreational access for the public. Redevelopment plans in East Missoula include additional housing, office, and commercial space to serve residents.
Contaminants of concern include metals, PCBs, pentachlorophenol and petroleum compounds.
The brownfields grant was one of three EPA released on Wednesday. Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and a consortium of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Glacier County and Toole County also each received $300,000 grants. In all, EPA provided Brownfields funding totaling $64,623,553 to 149 communities nationwide.