Missoula County launches 2 new websites aimed at increasing transparency

Over the past two years, Missoula County has seen an increase in public involvement, according to Missoula County communications manager Allison Franz.

The uptick in civic participation spurred the recent creation of two new websites designed to facilitate public engagement. Last week, Missoula County debuted NextRequest, a platform for submitting records requests, and Missoula County Voice, an all-encompassing access point for information about government initiatives.

The two new sites allow “constituents to have an easier way to participate in their local government," Franz said.

The COVID-19 pandemic instigated a surge in records requests starting in 2020, she added.

Though the county welcomed the public’s interest, Franz said the existing infrastructure couldn’t handle the added workload.

“We’re happy to fulfill them [records requests],” she said. But she added, “it does take a lot of time and resources.”

Prior to incorporating NextRequest, the county’s system for responding to these requests was “cumbersome” and “inefficient,” Franz said.

“This tool has some ways to streamline that,” she explained. “…It’s just a really great portal for transparency and efficiency.”

NextRequest can accommodate requests for county emails, video footage, environmental health information, property information, 911 call records, vote cast records and other information.

The website also serves as a repository for prior requests. There were 24 searchable records requests documented on the website on Tuesday.

Franz and her county colleagues are hopeful their new online resources will encourage even higher levels of public engagement.

Many constituents hear about county projects late in the process of implementing those initiatives, she said, and the addition of Missoula County Voice is aimed at publicizing those projects earlier on.

“If people get a heads-up sooner, they can get involved sooner,” Franz said.

Missoula County Voice is equipped with eight different tools, like a mapping function that allows users to drop a pin and inquire about a specific property. The website also incorporates surveys, polls and forums to submit comments or questions.

Projects currently listed on the website include an inventory of county properties, Sha-ron parking access, and the Riverside major industrial subdivision.

The Missoula County Voice platform seemed like the best choice during the vetting process to “get the most meaningful feedback possible,” Franz said.

She added that the interface and usability on the back end made the Missoula County Voice option stand out from other alternative sites the county considered.

“This one rose to the top really quickly,” she said. “It took a lot of work to get it up and running. We’re really happy with it. We’re hoping people will take advantage of it.”

Missoula County Voice can be accessed at https://missoulacountyvoice.com/.

NextRequest can be accessed at https://missoulacountymt.nextrequest.com/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.