Missoula County launches carbon monoxide detector campaign following hypoxia deaths

Missoula County Building Official Dave Larkin was sitting at a red light when he heard the news about multiple hypoxia deaths that took place in Montana during the recent frigid holiday cold snap.

“Somebody should do something about that,” he remembered thinking.

Given his role in the Missoula County government, Larkin realized he was the man for the job. He approached the Missoula County commissioners about establishing a carbon monoxide detector campaign, and the trio obliged.

About 430 people die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 50,000 people in the U.S. also require emergency room treatment due to carbon monoxide exposure, which becomes toxic in tight spaces. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

In order to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in Missoula County, Larkin and his colleagues are distributing carbon monoxide detectors to residences throughout the county. The county has 30 detectors ready for distribution currently, with 144 more on the way. Thanks to support from Home Depot and a $1,000 donation from NorthWestern Energy, Larkin said they eventually hope to get their hands on 220 detectors total.

Anyone who demonstrates a need, Larkin said, “we’re going to bring them (detectors) to them.” He stressed his crew serves all of Missoula County.

The county is also working with fire departments to distribute the devices.

The Missoula County Communications staff is starting a push this week to bring awareness of the campaign to homeowners, but Larkin said he’s eager to get detectors into households that need them.

“I don’t want to wait,” he said.

To secure a carbon monoxide detector, call 406-258-3701 or any fire department.