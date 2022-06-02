Missoula County launches 'Lunch on the Lawn'

Missoula County invites members of the public to join county staff and officials this summer for Lunch on the Lawn, a new community-oriented event outside the Missoula County Courthouse that begins June 3.

The program aims to provide an opportunity for community members to gather and enjoy one of the few public green spaces downtown while also supporting local food vendors.

The County will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through Labor Day, with food and beverages available for purchase from local food trucks.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick worked with Emily Brock, the county’s Land and Economic Development director, to establish the program. Brock also oversees Missoula County Fairgrounds operations, and her experience planning large, community-oriented events lent itself to developing a program like Lunch on the Lawn.

"Missoula County is proud that our courthouse lawn serves as a natural place where people gather to practice civic engagement and shine a light on important issues,” Slotnick said in a press release. “We hope Lunch on the Lawn will provide another opportunity to bring community members together."

Two food trucks will be on site for each Lunch on the Lawn. On Mondays, options will rotate between Kamoon, Ragheef, Qatayef and Mr. Kushary, which serve Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Options available on Fridays will be Wok-ee Mountain, which serves Thai and Chinese food, and Sonora Shack, which offers Mexican-style hot dogs and empanadas.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0