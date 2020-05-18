Missoula County launches survey to improve services for residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County is launching a survey this week to gather feedback from residents on their quality of life, the delivery of county services, safety, transportation, the economy and the natural environment, among other topics.

The county is working with the National Research Center to conduct the survey, which aims to help county leaders better understand the needs of the communities they serve, according to a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more clear than ever that we need to make sure we’re delivering county services and meeting the needs of our residents in the most effective, efficient way possible,” said Commissioner Chair Josh Slotnick in the release.

The survey asks residents to rate the county government's performance and the quality of services provided by the county such as road repair, snow removal and crime prevention. It also asks why residents chose to live in Missoula County, and if they think they'll move within the next five years.

The survey is projected to cost the county $18,595. The county will mail invitations to complete the survey to 1,700 randomly selected addresses this week. Responses to the survey are anonymous and respondents can mail in completed surveys, or complete them online. In June, the county will post an online survey for all residents.