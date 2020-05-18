Missoula County launches survey to improve services for residents

Missoula County is launching a survey this week to gather feedback from residents on their quality of life, the delivery of county services, safety, transportation, the economy and the natural environment, among other topics.
The county is working with the National Research Center to conduct the survey, which aims to help county leaders better understand the needs of the communities they serve, according to a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more clear than ever that we need to make sure we’re delivering county services and meeting the needs of our residents in the most effective, efficient way possible,” said Commissioner Chair Josh Slotnick in the release.
The survey asks residents to rate the county government's performance and the quality of services provided by the county such as road repair, snow removal and crime prevention. It also asks why residents chose to live in Missoula County, and if they think they'll move within the next five years.
The survey is projected to cost the county $18,595. The county will mail invitations to complete the survey to 1,700 randomly selected addresses this week. Responses to the survey are anonymous and respondents can mail in completed surveys, or complete them online. In June, the county will post an online survey for all residents.
Meanwhile, the county is continuing to keep a close eye on COVID-19 cases. The Missoula City-County Health Department's Cindy Farr said in a video Monday that the county holds steady at having no active cases.
However, Farr noted that there are currently 20 active cases across Montana and one of the most recent cases is in Ravalli County. Farr, incident commander for the department's COVID-19 response team, said that active cases in surrounding counties have the potential to bring new cases to Missoula as reopening continues.
"This case is really close to home," Farr said. "Ravalli County residents travel to Missoula for healthcare, for work, shopping, and other services."
The City of Missoula also announced Monday that the Missoula Police Department will offer limited fingerprinting services, by appointment only, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 19.
Parking enforcement officers also returned to ticketing for overtime parking on Monday, while some city employees began returning to work at City Hall.
