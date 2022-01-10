Missoula County looking for 600 election workers

The Missoula County Elections Office is hoping to find and recruit more than 600 election judges.

Election judges are part-time staff at the elections office during the voting process, doing everything from operating polling equipment to answering questions and handing out "I voted" stickers.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Elections Office is hoping to recruit extra judges to help cover for those who may fall ill. Judges are asked to work the June primary and November general election.

Election judges are paid $9.20 an hour, poll book judges $9.50 an hour and polling place managers $15 an hour, according to a county news release.

“It takes a community wide effort to conduct fair and organized elections,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in the release. “Election judges are champions of the election process who play a crucial role in ensuring the strength and integrity of the voting process by upholding election law and providing friendly customer service.”

Judges must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in Missoula County. The county provides training for the job and those interested "should be ready and willing to learn more about the voting process and be enthusiastic about providing friendly customer service to Missoula voters," the release said.

Training sessions are scheduled throughout March and will be held at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell Street. Many basic courses are also held online.

New and returning election judges can sign up at missoulaelectionjudge.com or by calling 406-258-4751. The Elections Office is also asking local businesses to allow employees paid time off to serve as election judges.

"Many of the best election judge candidates are currently working in the community,” Seaman said. “When businesses support employees' service in the election process, we can recruit and train judges who would otherwise be unavailable.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

