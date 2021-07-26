Missoula County looking to completely change its zoning code

Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.

Beginning in 2019, the county hired an independent firm, Orion, to find and suggest solutions to issues facing the county as it grows. Following conversations with the city, county and other people in the community, the company presented its findings in an audit.

Following the release of the audit, county staff have been working for months to build a new set of zoning regulations, mostly from scratch. A new zoning map was also put together, which will establish which growth should go where.

The county is seeking public comment on the new zoning code, which seeks to address housing, the climate and protection of agricultural and wildland areas, among other issues. Current zoning regulations were adopted in 1976.

The area the county is focusing runs roughly from Bonner to Miller Creek and the Rattlesnake. It does not include anything within city limits, as that jurisdiction falls within the city of Missoula.