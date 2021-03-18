Missoula County looks to fill 600 vaccine slots for clinics Friday and Sunday

The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team said Thursday approximately 600 COVID vaccine appointments are still available for clinics on Friday and Sunday.

Approximately 200 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments are available for a clinic Friday at the former Lucky's Market. Individuals who sign up for Friday's clinic must be available for a second-dose shot on Friday, April 16.

There are approximately 400 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments available for a University of Montana clinic on Sunday at the Adams Center. Individuals who book an appointment for the UM clinic must be available for a second-dose shot on Sunday, April 11.

Partnership Health Center also plans to open appointments on Friday for clinics scheduled next week at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Those will also be available at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3. An email address is required to book online.

Slots are only available for Missoula County residents who fall under Phase 1B+ and earlier phases.

In line with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s March 16 announcement, all Missoula County residents ages 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, April 1, the press release said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0