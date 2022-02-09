Missoula County may adopt financial incentive program for renewable energy, efficiency

It might soon be more financially viable for businesses and nonprofits to invest in renewable energy, water conservation and energy efficiency projects in Missoula County.

The county commissioners will discuss a resolution of intent on Thursday afternoon to adopt a program that would encourage business owners and property owners to take advantage of a financing structure to invest in things like solar panels, better insulation and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems.

The resolution would establish a countywide district in which the program could be implemented.

The program, called Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement, would allow property owners to pay back investments in energy efficiency through an assessment on their property tax bill instead of through traditional loan repayment. Participants would then make payments twice a year on that loan through their property tax bill.

Missoula County communications manager Allison Franz said in a news release that property owners would get several benefits. One is that utility savings would exceed payments. Also, if the owner were to sell the property, the loan would remain with the property rather than with the person or entity that took out the loan.

Because banks would be more secure to make a loan that's paid back through a property tax assessment, participants will likely get much lower interest rates and find many more willing lenders.

The program is made possible through the Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement Act, which was sponsored by state Sen. Mary McNally, a Democrat from Billings, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican.

"It's a no-brainer," McNally said. "You can use it for anything you want. If you want to put in a gas furnace you can do that."

Billings, like Missoula, has Tax Increment Financing districts in the downtown core where there are lots of aging buildings that need costly reinvestment, she said. Banks will love to make loans that increase the value of property.

The program was supported by the Montana Farmers Union and the Northern Plains Resource Council, among others.

“C-PACE is a financing tool that allows property owners to secure 100% upfront financing for energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy upgrades to commercial buildings,” the Montana Farmers Union wrote in a statement supporting the bill. “The cost of these upgrades is repaid as a small assessment on the property’s annual tax bill.”

Adam Gill, executive director of the Montana Facility Finance Authority, said the program isn't for homeowners. Rather, it can be used by commercial property owners, agricultural entities or industrial businesses and multi-family housing projects of four units or more.

For example, a nonprofit like HomeWord in Missoula could use the program to retrofit solar panels or better windows onto an affordable housing project and get a better interest rate on a loan. The savings on the project's energy bill would pay off the loan.

“The annual energy savings for C-PACE projects are designed to exceed the annual assessment payment, so property owners save money from the start of the program,” Gill said.

Montana Department of Commerce director Scott Osterman supports the program.

“C-PACE has the potential to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and strengthen communities across Montana," Osterman said.

Juanita Vero, the chair of the three-member Missoula County board of commissioners, supports the program.

“Around the country, (this type of) financing has helped thousands of business owners improve their properties and save money on their utility bills, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to Missoula County businesses,” she said.

At least 37 states in the country have adopted similar programs.

Franz said implementing a countywide C-PACE district would help the county and city reach their joint goal of 100% clean electricity for the Missoula urban area by 2030 and facilitate the county’s other goals related to sustainability and climate resiliency.

“We need a variety of strategies to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2030,” said Diana Maneta, Missoula County sustainability program manager. “We hope that creating this district will help businesses more easily make investments in renewable energy and conservation measures, saving them money while also getting us closer to 100% clean electricity as a community.”

The commissioners will discuss the resolution to adopt the program during their 2 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 via Microsoft Teams. Information on how to join the meeting and a draft of the resolution are online at missoula.co/bccmeetings.

