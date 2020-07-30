Missoula County may see rapid results next week for COVID-19 tests

Farr said the state provided one machine to the county and will pick up the tab for the cost of tests, which will amount to roughly 240 samples a week. The county will rent the second machine at no cost with a commitment to run some 900 tests a year at $40 a test; the county will seek reimbursement from the federal government, possibly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for that estimated $40,000 for the year.

Farr said the second machine will allow the county to run an additional 300 tests a week.

Currently, the county is getting results within 48 to 72 hours, Leahy said. But the health department is still waiting on results from 300 tests taken roughly three weeks ago; the state lab grew overwhelmed and farmed out samples to a private lab, and then that facility became backlogged and transferred samples to another lab, Farr said.

"We are still waiting for those results," she said.

As such, Leahy said there may be cases the county hasn't been able to control. However, she also said the rate of spread in Missoula County is on the lower end, currently at 0.9. That means each infected person transmits the virus to fewer than one other person, "which is good," she said. She also said it's lower than the overall rate of spread in Montana, at 1.5.