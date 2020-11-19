Missoula County modifies COVID-19 restrictions

The Missoula City-County Board of Health voted Thursday to modify COVID-19 restrictions for Missoula County with some slight changes to an existing Health Officer order from late October.
On Thursday, the Board of Health voted unanimously to adopt the new rule. The new rule includes restrictions issued by Gov. Steve Bullock in a new directive Tuesday — including the closure of restaurants by 10 p.m. — and will clarify capacity limits for retail, gyms and places of assembly in Missoula County, in addition to requiring a 10-day notice for events and gatherings.
The rule also includes requirements outlined in an Oct. 27 Health Officer order, which capped group sizes to 25 people, changed some event and gathering requirements, reduced capacity for many businesses to 50%, and closed bars and stopped alcohol service at 10 p.m.
The new rule for Missoula County and the statewide directive are effective Friday.
During the virtual meeting Thursday, Missoula City-County Health Department Director and Health Officer Ellen Leahy reviewed metrics on COVID-19 in Missoula County that the board and community leaders use for decision making. Leahy said that cases in Missoula are still on the rise, although the county has seen a slight decrease over the past three days on its key indicator of the average number of cases per the 100,000 residents.
As of Thursday, Missoula County had an average of 67 cases per 100,000 people, compared with averages in the high 60s and 70s over the past week. That average is still well above the county's goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
Leahy told the Board of Health that it was "less urgent" that the board adopt the new rule Thursday if members wanted to take more time to deliberate because of the Health Officer order already in place, and also noted that the board will likely have to make new recommendations as Bullock's directives become moot when he leaves office, at a time that cases are going up across the state.
"We do not know if or what directives will come from the new governor," Leahy said.
The new Board of Health rule is not yet available online.
This story will be updated.
