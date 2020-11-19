Missoula County modifies COVID-19 restrictions

The Missoula City-County Board of Health voted Thursday to modify COVID-19 restrictions for Missoula County with some slight changes to an existing Health Officer order from late October.

On Thursday, the Board of Health voted unanimously to adopt the new rule. The new rule includes restrictions issued by Gov. Steve Bullock in a new directive Tuesday — including the closure of restaurants by 10 p.m. — and will clarify capacity limits for retail, gyms and places of assembly in Missoula County, in addition to requiring a 10-day notice for events and gatherings.

The rule also includes requirements outlined in an Oct. 27 Health Officer order, which capped group sizes to 25 people, changed some event and gathering requirements, reduced capacity for many businesses to 50%, and closed bars and stopped alcohol service at 10 p.m.

The new rule for Missoula County and the statewide directive are effective Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}