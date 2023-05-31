Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missoula County administrative officials denied they owe wages to the county sheriff and detention officers after a lawsuit alleged the county was underpaying them.

The county has since moved for the wage dispute to be resolved out of Missoula County District Court in oral arguments heard on Tuesday after the lawsuit's filing last October.

County administrators maintain wages should be determined following rules established in a contract between detention officers and the county.

“The entire purpose of the collective bargaining agreement is to have an efficient way of governance,” Jason Ritchie, the defense attorney for Missoula County, said in the hearing. “That’s different from just settling public policy.”

The collective bargaining agreement is negotiated every two years. It outlines grievance procedures for controversies like the underpayment of wages that the county said should have been pursued first by the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit seeks three years' back pay for alleged wage discrepancies and to update wages and benefits accordingly.

It alleges the county failed to raise the salary of former Sheriff T.J. McDermott to accompany other Missoula County elected officials' wage increases following a “parity adjustment” by the county’s Compensation Committee. It alleges further that detention officers’ wages are tethered to the sheriff's and should have increased along with his.

According to the suit, the county then illegally withheld payment from Sheriff McDermott and consequently detention officers, too.

"This was done as a scheme by the elected officials sitting on the county's Compensation Committee to give the elected officials a raise without passing it along to Sheriff McDermott and the Detention Officers,” the lawsuit states.

The county countered that those wages are solely determined by the collective bargaining agreement.

Detention officers aren't mentioned in state law. The county said this makes this case different from similar wage-dispute cases around the state that were centered on deputies being underpaid. Missoula County settled for $3.45 million last year for pay discrepancies with sheriff's deputies.

“If you look at the contract as a whole, Missoula County has paid the detention officers exactly as agreed,” Ritchie said.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys, representing several dozen detention officers and the sheriff, said ruling in favor of the county would put their plaintiffs at an unfair disadvantage.

“It would deprive them of a lot of the remedies that they’re entitled to under the law,” Robert Bell, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in an interview with the Missoulian. By throwing the case out of court, the plaintiffs would lose the right to a trial and the right to appeal decisions based on the collective bargaining agreement.

“Each pay period our deputies and detention officers are heading home to their families and being shorted of their money with living costs still going up,” Bell said.

Judge Shane Vannatta is currently considering the motion before issuing a summary judgment on the case.