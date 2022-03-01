 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula County moves vaccine clinic to West Alder health department building

Missoula County's vaccine clinic will be at a new location beginning next Monday. 

The Missoula City-County Health Department is moving the clinic to the main health department building at 301 West Alder Street starting March 7.

The change comes after the county has seen a sharp decline in demand for vaccinations, according to a news release. 

Vaccines will be available by appointment during normal business hours. To schedule an appointment, call 406-258-4770. Walk-ins are welcome on Monday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients will need to fill out a new set of paperwork ahead of time, which can be found at missoulainfo.com.

The health department would also like to remind residents that COVID-19 tests aren't provided at the West Alder Street location and people who come in seeking tests will be told to call 406-258-4636 to book an appointment for the health department's 3665 West Broadway Street location.

COVID-19 numbers in Missoula County have continued to decline in past weeks. 

The latest surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant peaked in Missoula County on Feb. 6, when there were 3,647 active reports. Active cases in the county have declined by over 90% since the latest peak.

No new deaths were reported among residents in the last week. There have been a total 201 deaths due to COVID-related illness.

