Missoula County mulls 2-cent gas tax for ballot

In an effort to collect more money from out-of-town visitors who take a toll on local roads, the Missoula County Commissioners are considering putting a 2-cent per gallon gas tax on the June 2 primary ballot.
County staff have estimated that the tax would generate an estimated $1.1 million, which would be split equally between the county and the City of Missoula to pay for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads. They've estimated that non-residents visiting the county would generate about $400,000 of the total revenue.
A public hearing on the issue will take place at the commissioners' public meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Sophie Moiese Room at the Missoula County Courthourse. The commissioners will take public comment all the way until a final vote on a resolution to adopt the tax takes place on March 5 at 2 p.m. in the same place.
In a press release, the county said Commissioner Josh Slotnick has been working on ways to pursue revenue sources beyond increasing property taxes.
A recently formed advocacy group consisting of local residents and executives at the Missoula Organization of Realtors wrote a letter to the commissioners in support of the initiative.
"The benefits of a local gasoline-only tax are many," they wrote. "First, tourists and visitors would help pay for their use of roads in Missoula and Missoula County. It is only fair that all users help pay for these expenses."
Second, they wrote that the tax would allow the county to bring in more state and federal matching funds for road repairs. They estimated that for some projects every dollar generated locally could result in up to seven matching dollars.
The group also said the revenue would go to a dedicated account that can be used for road repairs, and decision-making would happen at the local level.
"As you know, there are limited sources of revenue for roads — almost all road maintenance funding comes from property taxes," the group wrote. "The gas tax would be a new source of revenue that brings in money from outside of the City and County."
The city and the county have eyed a local gas tax many times before. Commissioners haven't put it on the ballot in recent years, but in 1994, voters opposed it 55% to 45%. Montana also has no sales tax, and Missoula County is blocked by state law from implementing a local-only sales tax.
In 2017, the Montana Legislature increased the gasoline tax from 27 cents a gallon to 31.5 cents, and the diesel tax from 27.75 cents to 29.25 cents. About one-third of the tax increase goes to the department for state projects.
The city of Missoula got just over $404,000, while the county received $119,382.
This story will be updated.