Missoula County mulls 2-cent gas tax for ballot

Second, they wrote that the tax would allow the county to bring in more state and federal matching funds for road repairs. They estimated that for some projects every dollar generated locally could result in up to seven matching dollars.

The group also said the revenue would go to a dedicated account that can be used for road repairs, and decision-making would happen at the local level.

"As you know, there are limited sources of revenue for roads — almost all road maintenance funding comes from property taxes," the group wrote. "The gas tax would be a new source of revenue that brings in money from outside of the City and County."

The city and the county have eyed a local gas tax many times before. Commissioners haven't put it on the ballot in recent years, but in 1994, voters opposed it 55% to 45%. Montana also has no sales tax, and Missoula County is blocked by state law from implementing a local-only sales tax.

In 2017, the Montana Legislature increased the gasoline tax from 27 cents a gallon to 31.5 cents, and the diesel tax from 27.75 cents to 29.25 cents. About one-third of the tax increase goes to the department for state projects.

The city of Missoula got just over $404,000, while the county received $119,382.

