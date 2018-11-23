Missoula County adopted a new policy Wednesday that formalizes its recent attempt to be reimbursed for security costs for large political events.
The new policy is much narrower than the initial attempt, noted County Auditor Dave Wall, in part to avoid unintended consequences such as putting more of a burden on small event operations.
“The first draft, I think, was a little too wide an effort and could cause problems down the road,” Wall told commissioners Wednesday morning. “So I really narrowed the focus to those large political events. Those are the ones creating this issue.
“Because it is narrowed, I don’t think we need to worry about other small, local events. We will not scare them away.”
The new policy stems from an October trip to Missoula by President Donald Trump, who was stumping for Republican Matt Rosendale in his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Trump also used the rally to support U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who warded off a challenge by Democrat Kathleen Williams.
The visit cost the county $12,923, mainly for overtime and other costs incurred by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The county sent an invoice to Rosendale’s campaign headquarters, but didn’t receive a response.
Under the new policy, the organizers of large political campaign events that cost the county more than $1,000 will be sent a bill, even if there is no written agreement between the event organizer and the county. The policy also will apply to political campaign events in which the county has an agreement with the event organizer, if the costs are at least $1,000 more than the agreed-upon price due to unexpected increases in the scope of services.
“I think this exactly strikes the right tone,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, adding that it will be enforced for any political event, regardless of the political persuasion of those involved. “This is about spending public dollars on political events. If we were running for office and doing this, we would get raked over the coals.”
He noted that a planned Dec. 3 trip to Missoula by former Vice President Joe Biden will fall under the new policy if the event exceeds the thresholds.
The previous policy under consideration covered all large events, not just political ones, and set the bar at $5,000 for seeking reimbursement.
Strohmaier and Cola Rowley — the two commissioners at the meeting —readily acknowledged that while they can send out invoices, the new policy lacks enforcement teeth. But they added that if other communities around the nation adopt similar policies, together they may be able to force payments.
After Trump visited Billings, police there sought reimbursement from Rosendale’s campaign for about $45,000 in expenses, but didn’t hear back. A Republican rally by Trump in Great Falls in July cost local, county and state agencies about $80,000, but they didn’t ask for reimbursement.
“It does seem to be a national thing,” Rowley said. “Or maybe they can change the practice at the national level, so we don’t have to do this.”