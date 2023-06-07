For the third year in a row, Missoula County won an annual Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. This time around, NACo recognized Missoula County for its COVID-19 documentation project created in conjunction with the University of Montana.

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, one of the leaders of the project, said the county’s trio of awards emerged out of the three commissioners’ commitments to infusing creativity into local government initiatives.

The COVID project, Strohmaier said, was born from an “attitude of thinking expansively about what local government can or cannot do.”

It brings together primary source materials from a diversity of Missoula County players to record the real-time history of the COVID-19 global health emergency.

Missoula County previously won an Achievement Award in 2022 for the commissioners’ podcast, “Tip of the Spear,” and in 2021 for its role in establishing the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

In Missoula County, Strohmaier added, the commissioners strive to fulfill their traditional duties while also envisioning broader approaches to the issues of their community. In Strohmaier’s case, given his background as a public historian, preserving history as it happened became a pressing need during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Strohmaier and many around him looked back to the 1918 flu epidemic for lessons to carry into 2020 and beyond, he was also thinking about how to preserve that moment for posterity.

He said he felt a need to “make sure we learn from this into the future.”

And with the award highlighting the project’s impact, Strohmaier said NACo affirmed how historians and archivists can be relevant, not only after the fact, but also in their current time periods.

With the collection of publicly available records from the pandemic, Strohmaier believes the catalog sets a framework for future Missoula County residents and a foundation for other communities to replicate as well.

“We hope it’s not just a one-off,” Strohmaier remarked.

He also hopes the repository continues to grow and evolve.

“It’s not completely static,” he stressed. He encouraged members of the public to submit interviews, documents and other resources to the collection, which is available online.

The strength of the project, he went on, comes in its collectivity. He described it as a mosaic that brings together diverse perspectives on an event that had a broad but far from uniform impact.

“There are so many pieces of it,” he said.