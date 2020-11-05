Missoula County notches 25th COVID death

A man who was 70 years old or older has died, marking the 25th COVID-19 related death suffered in Missoula County since the beginning of the pandemic, the Missoula City-County Health Department said Thursday.

Missoula County reported 89 new cases on Thursday, with a total 811 active cases. Forty-four people are hospitalized — 22 county residents and 22 out of county residents — up from 37 on Wednesday.

By far the largest percentage of deaths in Missoula County has been in the 70-or-older age group with 20 in total. Five people between the ages of 40 and 69 have died.

The local health department did not release any further information on the man whose death makes 25 in Missoula County.

Nine new cases in Missoula County are associated with the University of Montana, according to the health department. The university has seen 347 cumulative cases since classes began in the fall.

The new daily case count has held steady a week after the Missoula City-County Health Department put in place new rules limiting business' capacities to 50%, reducing gathering sizes to 25 people and closing bars at 10 p.m., along other things.