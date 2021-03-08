Missoula County offers free asymptomatic testing for certain jobs

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now offering free asymptomatic testing certain occupations regardless of whether the individual feels ill or has had contact with a known COVID-19 case, according to a press release Monday.

The expanded testing started Monday and includes the following occupations:

health care workers

school personnel (including teachers, aides, janitors, etc.)

first responders

food service employees

gym employees

public transit employees (includes school bus drivers)

personal care workers (hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, etc.)

government workers (mail delivery, etc.)

guests and residents of congregate settings

Testing will take place at the Flynn Lane Clinic and Mobile Testing Clinic. Missoula County residents should call 406-258-INFO (4636) and select option 2 to make an appointment. Missoula testing is available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is also available in Seeley Lake, Clinton, Lolo and Frenchtown through the Mobile Testing Clinic, according to the release.

The release said, "Expanding testing represents Missoula's successful control of COVID-19 spread to date and will be crucial as we strive towards zero COVID-19 cases."

