Missoula County offices begin reopening June 1

Starting on Monday, June 1, Missoula County offices will begin to reopen to the public with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, Clerk of Court’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, Public Works office, and District Court, are among some of the offices that will open on June 1.
Precautions will look different in various buildings depending on foot traffic but in general, facilities will have six-foot markings on the floor, plexiglass or other barriers between staff and the public, and hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Members of the public and staff are strongly encouraged and, in some offices, required to wear cloth face coverings.
Staff will also have access to self-check stations where they can review symptoms of COVID-19, and will use separate entrances and exits than the public.
The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office will open to the public Monday, June 1. Services will be by appointment only at 406-258-4847 and the office is encouraging no more than one person to attend an appointment, although it will make accommodations when needed. Customers are encouraged to complete services online at missoulaclerk.us whenever possible.
The Clerk of Court’s Office will open on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-person services will be by appointment only by calling 406-258-4780. The office requests no more than one person to attend an appointment, and only one person will be allowed in the public search area at a time. Customers should call 406-258-4780 to request admittance.
The Commissioners’ Office will remain closed and commissioners will continue to hold their public meetings virtually through June. Members of the public can call an info desk at 406-258-4642, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with questions about zoning, permits, land use, projects or plans, or email zoner@missoulacounty.us.
The Community and Planning Services office will return to appointment-only services at a date yet to be determined.
The County Attorney’s Office on the fourth floor of the Courthouse will open to the public starting on June 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Crime Victim Advocate Program office at 317 Woody Street will open to the public Monday, June 8. In-person services will be by appointment by calling 406-258-3830, except in cases of an emergency. Telephone-based services are encouraged.
District Court, on the second and third floors of the Courthouse, will begin conducting in-person hearings throughout June.
The Elections Center at 140 N. Russell Street is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Voters should expect longer wait times for voter registration, ballot replacement and other services. Voters who have not yet mailed their ballots are encouraged to drop them at the Elections Center through June 1 or at a drive-thru ballot drop-off on Election Day.
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will open on June 1 with the reduced summer hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The hours of 10 a.m. to noon is reserved for vulnerable populations and only 10 visitors will be allowed inside the museum at any given time.
Justice Court will hold all court hearings other than trials, order of protection hearings, and landlord/tenant possession hearings, by conference call or video. Anyone who receives a ticket should contact the clerk of court at 406-258-3470 to schedule an initial appearance. The court will not begin conducting criminal jury trials again until July, at the earliest, and civil jury trials will not resume until September, at the earliest. The court is officiating weddings again under limited circumstances, and upon request, initial appearances, trials and other proceedings will be available to the public via Zoom.
The Public Works office at 6089 Training Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, June 1.
The Seeley Lake satellite office also will open to the public June 1, but by appointment only at 406-396-8148.
Public Works inspectors will resume all inspections, including interior inspections, starting June 1.
