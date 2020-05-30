Missoula County offices begin reopening June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting on Monday, June 1, Missoula County offices will begin to reopen to the public with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, Clerk of Court’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, Public Works office, and District Court, are among some of the offices that will open on June 1.

Precautions will look different in various buildings depending on foot traffic but in general, facilities will have six-foot markings on the floor, plexiglass or other barriers between staff and the public, and hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Members of the public and staff are strongly encouraged and, in some offices, required to wear cloth face coverings.

Staff will also have access to self-check stations where they can review symptoms of COVID-19, and will use separate entrances and exits than the public.

The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office will open to the public Monday, June 1. Services will be by appointment only at 406-258-4847 and the office is encouraging no more than one person to attend an appointment, although it will make accommodations when needed. Customers are encouraged to complete services online at missoulaclerk.us whenever possible.