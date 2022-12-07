Missoula County officials find meth lab in Florence area

Missoula law enforcement officers raided a methamphetamine lab in November between Lolo and Florence, according to a police press release sent out on Wednesday.

On Nov. 4, law enforcement responded to a house between Lolo and Florence for a suspected methamphetamine lab.

The property's landlord was contacted by a parent of the tenant, who told the landlord she hadn't heard from her daughter in several days. When the landlord went to check on their tenant, they found what they thought was a drug production lab.

Missoula sheriff's deputies initially responded to the scene. Missoula Drug Task Force members reviewed video footage of the house and confirmed the presence of a "complex methamphetamine laboratory in the residence," the press release stated.

A search warrant was executed on the house. Missoula Drug Task Force members along with the Montana National Guard 83rd Civil Support Team went to the site where they collected evidence and conducted hazard mitigation efforts.

The renter wasn't home at the time. An arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Kerri Eversole.

According to the Missoula County jail roster, Eversole was booked into the detention facility on Nov. 28. Missoula County charging documents filed on Nov. 9 show Eversole is charged with one felony count of operation of a unlawful clandestine laboratory within 500 feet of a residence, business, church or school.