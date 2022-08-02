Missoula County OKs $4 million bond for sheriff deputy lawsuit

The Missoula County commissioners authorized a general obligation bond of approximately $4 million Tuesday morning to cover the costs of unpaid sheriff's deputy wages.

The commissioners settled a lawsuit in early June centered on three years of unpaid wages owed to Missoula County Sheriff deputies because of the county’s failure to calculate the sheriff's parity pay and certification pay in the deputies’ wages.

The county originally settled the lawsuit for $3.45 million, but additional costs have piled up around the deputies’ benefits.

An additional approximately $400,000 will also come out of the county risk fund to cover interest on the wage claims.

For Missoula County residents, the 5-year bond will result in a payment of $2.83 per $100,000 of taxable value in the bond’s first year, followed by $3.18 per $100,000 for the next four years.

According to Erica Grinde, Missoula County director of risk management and benefits, the discrepancy in the deputies’ wages “stemmed from some unclear state statutes.”

The state passed new legislation in 2021 requiring parity and certification pay to be included in deputies’ wages. Missoula County failed to include those wages in the deputies’ base pay, but Grinde said those amounts will be calculated in deputies’ wages going forward.

There was little discussion of the issue during the commissioners’ administrative public meeting Tuesday.

But when the commissioners initially agreed to settle the lawsuit in June, they expressed some reservations. They were concerned the deputies would be compensated for certifications earned only by the sheriff, not the deputies, while state law ties deputies’ wages to the sheriff’s pay.

“I get legally that’s right,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick in June. “Morally, it feels not right.”

Going forward, Grinde said, the county “will have to reevaluate components of the sheriff’s salary.”

She said settling the claim saved the county time and other resources that would’ve been expended on continued litigation.