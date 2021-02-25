Missoula County OKs contract for affordable housing strategy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The intent is for whatever plan is developed to complement the work already being done by the City of Missoula. Prior to 2021, Missoula County did not have a single point person or program to coordinate the housing policies, grants and infrastructure projects it developed.

The county’s 2021 fiscal budget included funding for the study as well as for a housing specialist for the county. That housing specialist is Jordan Lyons, who attended Thursday’s board meeting.

Lyons has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Montana and has lived in Missoula since 2007, he said in the meeting. He’s worked for a variety of different housing agencies and nonprofits in town, including at the Missoula AIDS Council, where he coordinated its housing program, and the Missoula Housing Authority as a property manager at affordable housing properties.

Lyons will work closely with ECONorthwest’s five-person team on the development of the study as well as with other county and city departments. The project director is Lorelei Juntunen, who will oversee policy review, data collection, public engagement and strategic direction, according to the proposal. Juntunen previously worked on housing projects for Scappoose, Oregon; Ketchum, Idaho; Bend, Oregon; and Boise, Idaho.