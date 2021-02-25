Missoula County OKs contract for affordable housing strategy

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with a Portland company to develop an affordable housing strategy for the county.
The $30,000 contract was awarded to ECONorthwest, a Portland consulting firm that focuses on policy analysis related to economics, finance and planning. The contract will last from March through December, with an option to extend. The expectation is the report will be delivered by August.
The Missoula County Community and Planning Services Department asked for a request for a proposal to address the housing issues in Missoula County. ECONorthwest will be expected to deliver a concise report detailing findings, recommendations and action steps for the county to take.
“As part of this effort, the county seeks to increase housing options that are affordable for all Missoula County residents, but especially for working families and vulnerable populations,” according to the request.
ECONorthwest was started in 1974 and they’ve done 30 similar studies in both rural and urban communities across the Pacific Northwest, said Melissa Gordon, grants program manager for the county’s Community and Planning Services Department.
“We’re really excited about their experiences, and really excited to be moving forward and working with them,” Gordon said.
The intent is for whatever plan is developed to complement the work already being done by the City of Missoula. Prior to 2021, Missoula County did not have a single point person or program to coordinate the housing policies, grants and infrastructure projects it developed.
The county’s 2021 fiscal budget included funding for the study as well as for a housing specialist for the county. That housing specialist is Jordan Lyons, who attended Thursday’s board meeting.
Lyons has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Montana and has lived in Missoula since 2007, he said in the meeting. He’s worked for a variety of different housing agencies and nonprofits in town, including at the Missoula AIDS Council, where he coordinated its housing program, and the Missoula Housing Authority as a property manager at affordable housing properties.
Lyons will work closely with ECONorthwest’s five-person team on the development of the study as well as with other county and city departments. The project director is Lorelei Juntunen, who will oversee policy review, data collection, public engagement and strategic direction, according to the proposal. Juntunen previously worked on housing projects for Scappoose, Oregon; Ketchum, Idaho; Bend, Oregon; and Boise, Idaho.
“The challenges that Missoula faces, and the range of solutions that are available to address them, are not new to us,” Juntunen wrote to the selection committee for the study. “We offer decades of experience working with a range of local and state governments to balance their housing needs with new development.”
One of the county’s requirements for the study was for ECONorthwest to create a project steering committee comprised of five to seven members who will meet monthly starting in April and ending in July.
The county’s goals for the study include addressing housing needs in the urbanizing area as well as outside the City of Missoula. It wants to tackle housing needs and affordability in outlying communities such as Lolo and Seeley Lake.