Missoula County OKs mail ballot

The Missoula County commissioners voted on Thursday to approve a resolution to conduct a mail ballot election for the Nov. 3 general election this year.
That means all active voters will receive a ballot in the mail on Oct. 9. There will also be 12 drop-off locations around the county and there will be 212.5 total hours of in-person voting available at various locations for people who choose to vote in person.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told the Board of Commissioners that the June primary election, which was also held as a mail election, saw a record-setting turnout.
"We had a 12% increase in voter turnout and far less wait times on Election Day (in June) than we had seen," Seaman said.
There will be drop-off locations in Missoula, Seeley Lake, Clinton, Lolo and Frenchtown. For more information on drop-off locations visit missoulavotes.com later this fall, because the full information has not yet been posted as the resolution was just approved on Thursday.
The ballots will be free to mail because part of Gov. Steve Bullock's directive from earlier this week — which mandated that counties could expand vote-by-mail — was that postage had to be prepaid.
Missoula County will not incur any substantial extra costs because of the prepaid postage, according to commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick.
"We will be seeking reimbursement for postage so hopefully there will be little, if any, impact on Missoula county property tax payers," Strohmaier said.
Slotnick asked Seaman if there would be labor savings since fewer workers would have to actually be at in-person polling places.
"It will equate to net savings as we saw in the primary," Seaman said. "We will substantially save on labor wages but we will have increased staff costs for signature verification. Every ballot is individually verified."
The commissioners also got an update on the status of the under-construction new Missoula Public Library from library Director Honore Bray.
"We hope to be out of the the old building by Sept. 1," Bray explained. "The city has it leased out already."
Bray said the staff hopes to start moving furniture into the new building, across the street from the old building on Main Street downtown, by the week of Aug. 24.
She said the pandemic caused delays in glass manufacturers in Seattle. However, she said everything's looking great with the new facility.
"The building looks fabulous," she said. "It's really amazing. The community will be extremely proud of themselves that they chose to have such a great thing. We paid $37 million for it, but the amount of in-kind donations from all of the subcontractors has been tremendous. Dick Anderson Construction donated a lot to the project."
She said there's still work to be done on solar panels for the building and the finishing touches on the HVAC system need to be completed before furniture can be moved in.
"We're hoping to have a community (book) brigade in moving at least part of the collection (of books) because we know the community wanted to be involved," Bray said.
