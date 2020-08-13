Missoula County OKs mail ballot

Missoula County will not incur any substantial extra costs because of the prepaid postage, according to commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick.

"We will be seeking reimbursement for postage so hopefully there will be little, if any, impact on Missoula county property tax payers," Strohmaier said.

Slotnick asked Seaman if there would be labor savings since fewer workers would have to actually be at in-person polling places.

"It will equate to net savings as we saw in the primary," Seaman said. "We will substantially save on labor wages but we will have increased staff costs for signature verification. Every ballot is individually verified."

The commissioners also got an update on the status of the under-construction new Missoula Public Library from library Director Honore Bray.

"We hope to be out of the the old building by Sept. 1," Bray explained. "The city has it leased out already."

Bray said the staff hopes to start moving furniture into the new building, across the street from the old building on Main Street downtown, by the week of Aug. 24.

She said the pandemic caused delays in glass manufacturers in Seattle. However, she said everything's looking great with the new facility.